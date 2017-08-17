Human Remains Discovered In Aruba After 12 Years In Natalee Holloway Search

CBS Local — Human remains found in Aruba have investigators hoping the 12-year mystery surrounding the disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway may have been solved. Natalee’s father Dave Holloway and investigator T.J. Ward announced the discovery Wednesday, following an 18-month investigation.

According to Holloway, an informant revealed the location of where long-time suspect Joran van der Sloot allegedly disposed of the 18-year-old’s body on the Caribbean island. “We actually found human remains,” Holloway said. “This is one of the best leads we’ve had throughout this process,” the father added.

Natalee Holloway disappeared in 2005 during a post-graduation trip to Aruba with her friends. She was reportedly last seen outside a bar with van der Sloot, who was never charged in the teen’s disappearance. The Dutch native was later convicted of murdering a 21-year-old Peruvian woman in 2010 and sentenced to 28 years in prison. The 30-year-old remains the prime suspect in Holloway’s disappearance.

The remains will now undergo a DNA test to see if there is a match with the missing teen.

“Those results are pending over the next few weeks before we hear what the results are,” T.J. Ward said. Mr. Holloway added that he hopes the break in the case will help bring him some closure to this 12-year saga.