Blagg’s Defense Team Makes Startling Declaration About New Evidence

By Rick Sallinger

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sixteen years after Jennifer Blagg was murdered and her 6-year-old daughter Abby disappeared, there is a new twist in the case that sent Michael Blagg to prison for life.

Attorneys for Blagg claim there is a possibility that a man they called “Mr. B” was responsible for the crime.

A new trial was ordered for Blagg after a juror was found to have improperly filled out a questionnaire in the first trial omitting that she had been a victim of domestic violence.

As the second trial for Blagg nears, his attorneys asked a judge to admit evidence on a “Mr. B”. They said he is a Canadian man arrested in a sex offense case where he had a list of “victims” that included the names Jennifer and Abby Blagg. Michael Blagg, the husband and father, has steadfastly denied he was responsible.

Blagg’s attorneys pointed to emails and audio recordings that they claim bolster the possibility that “Mr. B” carried out an abduction and murder. They said that “Mr. B” had the watch of Jennifer Blagg.

Prosecutors are trying to keep the evidence out of the trial. They told the judge that names on what they say are a sticky note don’t amount to a murder confession. They suggested that the list was a “fantasy.” “Mr. B” pleaded guilty to sex assault charges in another undisclosed state.

Wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and in shackles, Michael Blagg listened attentively on Wednesday. His brother and sister were among those in the Jefferson County courtroom. The new trial was moved to Golden due to the massive publicity the case has received in Grand Junction where the crime occurred.

The hearing continues Thursday into its second day.

