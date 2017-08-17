Classes Begin In Jeffco With New Superintendent At The Helm

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – More and more students are heading back to school this week, and among the public school districts back in class Thursday is Jefferson County Schools.
It’s not just a new school year for faculty and students, the district is also welcoming a new superintendent. A month-long national search took place earlier this year to find a replacement for former Superintendent Dan McMinimee.
The Board of Directors for the school district decided not to renew McMinimee’s contract because they said they were looking for someone with more experience. Ultimately they unanimously voted to hire Dr. Jason Glass.
Glass, 45, led schools in Eagle County for four years. Prior to that, he was the State of Iowa’s director of education.
Glass said on Thursday that he’s firmly focused on the students.
More than 86,000 students attend 157 schools in the Jefferson County School District.