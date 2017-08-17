Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Barcelona Van Attack

BARCELONA (CBS4) – ISIS has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Spain.

Twelve people died and 80 others were injured, according to CBS News, when a van jumped the sidewalk in the city’s Las Ramblas district.

A policemen stand as he blocks the street to a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona (credit: PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman cries as she phones after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing one person and injuring several others on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (credit: PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images)

Two people have been arrested, and a third was killed in a shootout.

The Associated Press reports that the Islamic State is claiming responsibility for the attack based on a statement on its Aamaq news agency.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that “the United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!”

