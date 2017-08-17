How To Find Path Of Totality For Great American Eclipse

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you want to see all that the Great American Eclipse will have to offer on Monday you’ll need to travel into the ‘path of totality’ and hope that the weather will cooperate.
Here’s an AMAZING link with a map showing how eclipsed the sun will be where you live. It’s interactive so you can click on the eclipsed sun symbols to find out start, peak and end times for that particular city, or drag it around and find out how far you’ll need to drive to enter the path of totality.
Here’s a link to eclipse times for Denver and selected cities around the region.
