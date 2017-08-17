Meet The Denver Outlaws Team Captain

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Outlaws are playing for their second consecutive Major League Lacrosse title on Saturday and team captain Matt Bocklet dropped by the CBS4 studios to preview the game with CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer.

denver outlaws team captain matt bocklet Meet The Denver Outlaws Team Captain

CBS4’s Michael Spencer interviews Denver Outlaws Team Captain Matt Bocklet (credit: CBS)

Denver will take on the Ohio Machine Saturday at 5 p.m. from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. It will be the second straight year that Denver and Ohio will meet with the championship on the line.

The Outlaws are coming off a 15-8 victory over the Rochester Rattlers in the MLL Semifinals and split their season series with the Machine.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

