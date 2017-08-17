Register Now For Rockies Postseason Tickets

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies fans can register now for single-game postseason tickets at Coors Field.
Fans can register by going to rockies.com/postseason by the deadlines listed below for each round.
The Rockies will notify those who win the chance to purchase tickets for that round by email. The Rockies say that single-game ticket quantities for possible postseason games will be limited.
The only way for fans to guarantee postseason tickets is by placing a deposit for 2018 season tickets.
Registration deadlines for single-game postseason ticket opportunities:
National League Wild Card Game: Wednesday, Sept 6
National League Division Series: Wednesday, Sept. 6
National League Championship Series: Thursday, Oct. 5
World Series: Thursday, Oct. 12