For 2nd Time In Week, Arenado Leaves Game After Hit On Hand

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado has left Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with an apparent injury to his left hand.
The All-Star third baseman held his hand in pain after trying to field a sharp grounder from Lane Adams in the seventh inning.
The ball appeared to hit the same spot where Arenado was hit by a fastball from Miami pitcher Vance Worley four days earlier.
Arenado, who suffered a bruise on Sunday, did not start Monday but returned to the lineup Tuesday.
He leads the majors with 103 RBIs.
By BRENT W. NEW, Associated Press
