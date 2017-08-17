For 2nd Time In Week, Arenado Leaves Game After Hit On Hand

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado has left Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with an apparent injury to his left hand.

The All-Star third baseman held his hand in pain after trying to field a sharp grounder from Lane Adams in the seventh inning.

The ball appeared to hit the same spot where Arenado was hit by a fastball from Miami pitcher Vance Worley four days earlier.

Arenado, who suffered a bruise on Sunday, did not start Monday but returned to the lineup Tuesday.
He leads the majors with 103 RBIs.

By BRENT W. NEW, Associated Press

