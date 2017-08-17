X-Rays Come Back Negative On Arenado’s Hand

Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Nolan Arenado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado avoided serious injury after a ball hit off his left hand in the field on Thursday.

X-rays came back negative for Arenado, who held his hand in pain after trying to field a sharp grounder from Atlanta outfielder Lane Adams. The ball hit the same spot where Arenado was hit by a fastball from Miami pitcher Vance Worley four days earlier.

“It’s just a little swollen and bruised,” the third baseman, who leads the majors with 103 RBIs, said. “Bruised bone on top of a bruise. . It’s just kind of crazy how it hits the exact same spot.”

gettyimages 832995534 X Rays Come Back Negative On Arenados Hand

Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies watches his double during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on August 16, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Arenado, who suffered the initial bruise on Sunday, did not start Monday but returned to the lineup Tuesday. He hopes he won’t have to miss any more time after re-aggravating it.

“We’ll see how I feel in the morning,” he said. “I expect to be in there tomorrow, but we’ll see how the swelling feels. But it’s a little puffy right now.”
The Rockies lost to the Braves 10-4.

By BRENT W. NEW, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
Weather App
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch