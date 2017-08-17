CBS4 Unveils Hourly Cloud Predictor For Great American Eclipse

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – One of the biggest forecasting challenges of the summer is upon us here in Colorado’s Weather Center. We’re talking about potential cloud cover for the Great American Eclipse on Monday.

Below you will find a tool to help you stay on top of the latest forecast for visibility. Check this page often as the model will update each hour.

Cloud cover is very difficult to predict this time of the year because there are small pockets of moisture that are always on the move due to a combination of the monsoon flow and upper-level wind patterns.

If you are hoping to find the best place to be for viewing this eclipse, I’d suggest to avoid the mountains, which are often turning partly to mostly cloudy between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. due to the daily thunderstorm cycle.

Fingers crossed for clear skies!

