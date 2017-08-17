CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 17, 2017

The Broncos and 49ers wearing helmets and shoulder pads for day 2 of the joint practices.
Not practicing today:
Emmanuel Sanders (shoulder)
Cody Latimer (knee)
DeMarcus Walker (hip)
A.J. Derby (not sure)
Trevor Siemian went first with the starters, but Paxton Lynch went with the starters for the second drill.
Things got a bit heated between the Broncos offense and 49ers defense during a red zone drill. Sides had to be separated twice and then coaches huddled their teams. On the opposite field something similar happened between Bronco defense and 49ers offense.
