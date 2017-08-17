BREAKING NEWS: Multiple deaths in Barcelona van attack (Watch CBSN)

Several People Injured After Van Plows Into Crowd In Barcelona

August 17, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Barcelona, Spain, terrorist attack

BARCELONA (CBS4) – A van crashed into a crowd of people in what police are calling a terrorist attack.

The Associated Press reports that one suspect is in custody.

According to CBS News, 32 people were injured and, according to Reuters, at least 13 people have died in the attack. CBS News confirms one dead.

It happened in the Las Ramblas district, which is a popular tourist area.

Reuters is reporting two armed men entered a restaurant following the crash and may be holding people hostage there.

gettyimages 833673596 Several People Injured After Van Plows Into Crowd In Barcelona

Medical staff members and policemen stand in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017. (credit: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Police are calling it a terrorist attack and asking people to stay away from the area.

