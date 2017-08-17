16-Year-Old Dies After Being Ejected During Late Night Crash

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old boy from Centennial was killed late Wednesday night when the vehicle he was in flipped over on Highway 287.

Riley Short was with four other juveniles when the SUV was allegedly speeding and rolled over near Morrison. The wreck happened after 10 p.m. between Parmalee Gulch Road and Highway 8 and led to a full closure of the highway.

Short was killed after being ejected but none of the other people in the SUV required hospitalization.

Morrison police said they were investigating whether marijuana played a role in the crash. They said some of the passengers were using the drug beforehand.

The Jefferson County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed as part of the investigation.

  Linda Bigley says:
    August 17, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I think you mean Hwy 285, not 287.

