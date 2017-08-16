Former Broncos Player Arrested After Police Chase

DENVER (CBS4)– A former Denver Broncos player was arrested after a police chase in Georgia.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia released the dash cam video of the chase and arrest involving Quanterus Smith.
Officers started to pursue the vehicle after a reported robbery at a cellphone store.
Eventually a deputy forced the suspect vehicle off the road.
Smith and Brandon Byse were taken into custody.
Smith was drafted by the Broncos in 2013 in the fifth round. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then wound up playing in nearly every game the next season.
Smith played for Western Kentucky University in college.