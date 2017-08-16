Former Broncos Player Arrested After Police Chase

August 16, 2017 9:20 PM
Denver Broncos, Linebacker, Quanterus Smith

DENVER (CBS4)– A former Denver Broncos player was arrested after a police chase in Georgia.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia released the dash cam video of the chase and arrest involving Quanterus Smith.

Officers started to pursue the vehicle after a reported robbery at a cellphone store.

quanterus smith brandon byse mugs Former Broncos Player Arrested After Police Chase

Quanterus Smith and Brandon Byse (credit: Douglas County, Ga.)

Eventually a deputy forced the suspect vehicle off the road.

Smith and Brandon Byse were taken into custody.

Smith was drafted by the Broncos in 2013 in the fifth round. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then wound up playing in nearly every game the next season.

453752042 8 Former Broncos Player Arrested After Police Chase

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers runs from Quanterus Smith #93 of the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Levi’s Stadium on August 17, 2014 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Smith played for Western Kentucky University in college.

