Latest Forecast: Below Normal Temps Continue, But For How Long?

August 16, 2017 4:56 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Today will be the coolest day of the week thanks to another summer cool front.

Highs will be well below normal for this time of year in many places, including in Denver and along the Front Range.

dhwaqayuaaa8vlm Latest Forecast: Below Normal Temps Continue, But For How Long?

The cool down won’t last long though, by tomorrow we’ll be almost back to normal.

In fact the upcoming weekend looks like it could bring temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s which is 2 to 5 degrees above the normal high of 87 degrees this time of the year in Denver.

5day Latest Forecast: Below Normal Temps Continue, But For How Long?

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Below Normal Temps Continue, But For How Long?

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch