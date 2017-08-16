Latest Forecast: Below Normal Temps Continue, But For How Long?

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Today will be the coolest day of the week thanks to another summer cool front.
Highs will be well below normal for this time of year in many places, including in Denver and along the Front Range.
The cool down won’t last long though, by tomorrow we’ll be almost back to normal.
In fact the upcoming weekend looks like it could bring temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s which is 2 to 5 degrees above the normal high of 87 degrees this time of the year in Denver.
