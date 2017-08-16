‘There’s Going To Be A Battle’: Hickenlooper On Health Care During Town Hall

By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper didn’t mince words when addressing community concerns about health care at a town hall meeting in Aurora on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s going to be a battle at the end of it but that’s part of the urgency,” Hickenlooper said.

Donna Smith was among the dozens of residents who turned out for the discussion and one of the first to question the governor and other officials.

As one of the thousands of Coloradoans currently enrolled in the state’s health care exchange, her biggest concern is the potential for cuts to federal subsidies and what an increase in out of pocket cost could mean for families who rely on them.

“There are a lot of Coloradoans really frightened right now really scared and really depressed,“ said Smith. “People will die and not just from their diseases.”

Several concerns about access to health care were raised while others wanted to talk with officials about how to help consumers navigate a complicated and changing system.

“To be able to sit down with someone who can help you with a b and c to get your health back, because I need more than just a doctor to get my health back” one resident said.

Hickenlooper, who has been working with republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich on bipartisan reform of the Affordable Care Act, assured Smith and others their issues will be addressed in Washington, DC in the coming months



“I can’t see Americans going back to the old way,” he said.

