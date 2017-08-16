Highlights From Chris Spears’ Reddit ‘AMA’ On Great American Eclipse

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – I did my first AMA (Ask Me Anything) today on Reddit and answered questions about Monday’s Great American Eclipse.

The top three most asked questions and concerns were…

Where can I get glasses if all the stores near me are sold out?

I would suggest calling science museums, libraries and even your town hall to see if there are organized community events where glasses will be available. You can also build a pinhole projector using some simple supplies from home. Here’s a link to that from NASA.

Will it be cloudy on Monday during the eclipse?

That is a very difficult question to answer this far out. The forecast won’t become totally clear until about 24-36 hours before the eclipse begins. Chances are there will be some clouds scattered around but hopefully nothing too widespread or thick.

Will the traffic be bad heading north from Denver into Wyoming?

Yes. There is the potential for gridlock on some roads and there are limited resources in the rural communities along the path of totality, so plan ahead. Make sure you have plenty of gas, snacks for the ride up and a lot of patience. Get an early start and prepare for big crowds.

REDDIT AMA LINK: redd.it/6u2mhv

