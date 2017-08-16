Former Presidents Bush: America Must Reject ‘Hatred In All Forms’

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush issued a joint statement Wednesday following last weekend’s deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms.” They added, “As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

The former presidents’ statement comes following President Donald Trump’s remarks that both sides are to blame for the violent protests in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer was hit and killed while protesting against a white supremacist rally.

