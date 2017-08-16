Former Presidents Bush: America Must Reject ‘Hatred In All Forms’

August 16, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Virginia, White Supremacists

HOUSTON (CBS4) – Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush issued a joint statement Wednesday following last weekend’s deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

gettyimages 167435460 Former Presidents Bush: America Must Reject Hatred In All Forms

Former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush (credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

“America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms.” They added, “As we pray for Charlottesville, we are reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city’s most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights. We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country.”

The former presidents’ statement comes following President Donald Trump’s remarks that both sides are to blame for the violent protests in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer was hit and killed while protesting against a white supremacist rally.

RELATED: Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Tweet Gets A Lot Of Love

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch