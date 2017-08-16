Man Arrested, Suspected Of Repeated Attacks On 16th Street Mall

DENVER (CBS4)– Police arrested the man they believe is responsible for attacking several people along the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Donald Lucero started his attacks on the sidewalk near Colfax Avenue and Lincoln when he walked up to his first victim, yelled obscenities and punched him him the face.

Police say Lucero then walked to 16th and Tremont on the 16th Street Mall, and told a woman with her 5-year-old daughter that she “looked fine.” The woman tried to walk away from him but he ran towards her and punched her in the face.

Lucero then made his way to 16th and Glenarm where he ran at a third victim, grabbed and struck her while holding a full can of beer.

Several witnesses followed Lucero and called police as he was seen assaulting other people on his way to 20th and Welton. That’s where officers caught up with him and arrested him.

He faces several charges including assault, disturbing the peace, endangering the health of a minor, destruction of private property and throwing stones or missiles.