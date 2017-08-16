Daily Stormer Now Has Russian Domain Name

August 16, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Daily Stormer, Virginia

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The white supremacist website that demonized the woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has found a new home: Russia.

The Daily Stormer, a site that takes its name from the Nazi propaganda newspaper Der Stürmer, reappeared early Monday with a new domain name ending in “.ru.” Access was sporadic.

Members of the Ku Klux Klan arrive for a rally, calling for the protection of Southern Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 8, 2017. (credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

The site has mocked Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a man rammed his car into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday.

The Daily Stormer website continued to receive performance and security services from San Francisco-based Cloudflare Inc.

A Cloudflare statement said the company is cooperating with law enforcement. It called some of the content on Cloudfare’s network “repugnant,” but said withdrawing its services would not remove the website from the Internet, just make it slower and more vulnerable to attack.

