CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/16

The Broncos are back in Santa Clara, California, for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50, this time for two joint practices with the 49ers before a pre-season game on Saturday.

Big week for the quarterback competition to see how they do against another defense.

Paxton Lynch was with the starters first and will start Saturday.

Cody Latimer and DeMarcus Walker are not practicing. T.J. Ward and Jared Crick did not travel. Derek Wolfe is not at practice, not sure if he traveled or not though.

It is a crowded practice field, as both rosters have 90 players. For team drills, Broncos offense and 49ers defense on one field, Broncos defense and 49ers offense on the other field.

This is the 3rd straight year the teams have held joint practices together, but first in Santa Clara. Both teams have new head coaches in Vance Joseph and Kyle Shanahan (who interviewed for the Broncos job as well).

One small scuffle already between the Broncos 3rd string offense and 49ers defense.

