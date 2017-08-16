CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Getting behind the wheel after drinking can be risky, despite some drivers claiming to know their limits. A new campaign is designed to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Manager Sam Cole tried to hit home just how devastating drunk driving can be.

“This tears apart communities, it tears apart families. But really talking to the public about the dangers isn’t enough,” said Cole.

Beginning this week, CDOT is bringing the Before You Go, Know message statewide. The advertising campaign consisting of radio ads, posters, bus ads, liquor store placements, social media outreach and outreach to social media influencers.

As part of the campaign, CDOT announced a partnership with BACtrack, a company that makes smart phone breathalyzers.

The company’s CEO, Keith Nothacker said, “They tell you exactly what your blood alcohol level is in real time while you’re out drinking.”

As part of this campaign, BACtrack is offering 20 percent off on breathalyzer products to Colorado residents through the end of September.

“We have a responsibility to raise awareness as to the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, and to provide resources to Coloradans and help them make informed decisions to avoid driving impaired,” said Cole.

LINKS: HeatIsOnColorado.com or BACtrack.com and use the code “CDOT” for 20 percent off and free shipping.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.