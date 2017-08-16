CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

August 16, 2017 10:01 PM
Filed Under: BACtrack, Breathalyzers, Colorado Department of Transportation, Drunk Driving, DUI, Keith Nothacker, Sam Cole

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Getting behind the wheel after drinking can be risky, despite some drivers claiming to know their limits.  A new campaign is designed to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Manager Sam Cole tried to hit home just how devastating drunk driving can be.

co cdot breathalyzers 6vo frame 0 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

“This tears apart communities, it tears apart families. But really talking to the public about the dangers isn’t enough,” said Cole.

co cdot breathalyzers 6vo frame 291 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

Beginning this week, CDOT is bringing the Before You Go, Know message statewide. The advertising campaign consisting of radio ads, posters, bus ads, liquor store placements, social media outreach and outreach to social media influencers.

new breathalyzer 10pkg frame 1212 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

As part of the campaign, CDOT announced a partnership with BACtrack, a company that makes smart phone breathalyzers.

co cdot breathalyzers 6vo frame 231 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

The company’s CEO, Keith Nothacker said, “They tell you exactly what your blood alcohol level is in real time while you’re out drinking.”

co cdot breathalyzers 6vo frame 414 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

As part of this campaign, BACtrack is offering 20 percent off on breathalyzer products to Colorado residents through the end of September.

co cdot breathalyzers 6vo frame 165 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

“We have a responsibility to raise awareness as to the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, and to provide resources to Coloradans and help them make informed decisions to avoid driving impaired,” said Cole.

new breathalyzer 10pkg frame 2074 CDOT: Smart Phone Breathalyzers Offered At Discount To Drivers

LINKS: HeatIsOnColorado.com or BACtrack.com and use the code “CDOT” for 20 percent off and free shipping.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

