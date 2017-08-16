Woman Overcomes Odds As Ex-Husband Is Sentenced For Driving Over Her

By Dominic Garcia

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The fact that Bridget Dyson is alive today is nothing short of a miracle.

“Coming out of a coma and hearing who was so vicious to me is the greatest pain I’ve ever endured,” the 50-year-old told CBS4.

The person who put her in that coma was her ex-husband, Anthony Dyson. On Dec. 6, 2016, Brighton police found Bridget Dyson in a pool of blood between two vehicles in the parking lot of the Sterling Park Apartments.

At first officers believed she had been bludgeoned with a weapon, but further forensic evidence showed that Dyson had knocked her unconscious and then placed her head under the tire of her vehicle, which he tried to back over her head. He then pulled forward and parked the vehicle, leaving her for dead.

Against all odds, Bridget Dyson survived. Her ex-husband pleaded guilty as charged to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation as an act of domestic violence. The plea agreement included a stipulated sentence of 35 years in prison.

“I think a life for a life would have been justice, 35 years — for as old as he is — that was justice for me,” said Bridget Dyson.

In the past nine months she’s had six surgeries and titanium placed in her scalp. The road to recovery will be very long, but she says she’s going to keep fighting and that her ex-husband fiercely underestimated her. She wants to share her story with anyone else who’s the victim of domestic violence.

“If I can help somebody or have a resource to help somebody and maybe give some help to somebody and that’s why I agreed to do this.”

Bridget Dyson allowed CBS4 to use her name, but asked that we not show her face in our story.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.