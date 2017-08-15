Rapids Part Ways With Pablo Mastroeni

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rapids announced Tuesday afternoon that they have parted ways with head coach Pablo Mastroeni and have appointed Steve Cooke as the interim head coach.

Mastroeni was appointed head coach of the Rapids prior to the 2014 season and posted a 39-54-35 record with the club.

NEWS: #Rapids96 part ways with Pablo Mastroeni, name Steve Cooke interim head coach. 📝: https://t.co/G0K9ZVMLyd pic.twitter.com/8l9qf0jqWe — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) August 15, 2017

Colorado made the Western Conference Championship last season, but has struggled to a 6-12-4 record this season.



The Rapids are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings.

“We would like to thank Pablo for his contributions to this organization, both as a player and as a head coach,” said Rapids Sporting Director and Interim General Manager Padraig Smith through the team’s official release.

“Unfortunately, we have fallen short of our expectations, and this decision was taken in the best interest of the players and the organization as a whole,” Smith went on to say.

The Rapids have five matches remaining including a trip to D.C. United on Saturday.

