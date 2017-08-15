Paul Ryan Tweets ‘White Supremacy Is Repulsive’

August 15, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Virginia, White Supremacists

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Paul Ryan is the first Republican leader to comment on President Donald Trump’s remarks Tuesday, declaring in a tweet that “white supremacy is repulsive.”

The Wisconsin Republican has sought to keep the GOP caucus on Capitol Hill focused on legislative priorities. His Twitter account is full of messages about the need to overhaul the U.S. tax code.

gettyimages 632583516 Paul Ryan Tweets White Supremacy Is Repulsive

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

But Trump has shifted the public’s attention away from the Republican agenda with his renewed declaration that “there is blame on both sides” for the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

RELATED: Trump Retweets Critic Saying ‘He’s A Fascist’

“We must be clear,” Ryan tweeted. “White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch