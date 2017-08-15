Parker Road Crash Leaves Several Injured

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Emergency crews rushed to Parker Road and Crown Crest Boulevard on Tuesday morning after a crash left several people injured.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Investigators believe one of the vehicles involved collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.
Both north bound and south bound lanes of Parker Road remained closed during the crash investigation. Traffic was being diverted to Crown Crest Boulevard.
It is unclear how many people are injured or how long the road will remain closed.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.