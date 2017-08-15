Parker Road Crash Leaves Several Injured

August 15, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Crown Crest Boulevard, Parker Road, South Metro Fire Rescue

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Emergency crews rushed to Parker Road and Crown Crest Boulevard on Tuesday morning after a crash left several people injured.

parker rd head on collision dj3 frame 2137

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Investigators believe one of the vehicles involved collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

parker road crash2

(credit: CBS)

Both north bound and south bound lanes of Parker Road remained closed during the crash investigation. Traffic was being diverted to Crown Crest Boulevard.

parker rd head on collision dj3 frame 2940

(credit: CBS)

It is unclear how many people are injured or how long the road will remain closed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

