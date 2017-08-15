Wayward Alligator Found In Motel Swimming Pool

August 15, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Alligators, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An alligator has been found in a swimming pool at a motel at the New Jersey shore.

The 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator was discovered Tuesday morning at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City.

Authorities say it’s not clear where the alligator came from, how it got into the pool or how long it had been there.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool. It was taken to an undisclosed site.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch