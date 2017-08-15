Mark Redwine To Appear Before Judge In Death Of Son

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Mark Redwine will appear before a judge on Tuesday afternoon to face charges in the death of his son Dylan.

He was returned to Colorado Monday from his hold in Washington state where he was arrested.

Mark Redwine was booked into @LaPlataCountyCO jail on Monday. Advisement hearing today at 4 p.m. #redwinecase pic.twitter.com/lTpjPVk6EH — LPC Sheriff (@lpcsheriff) August 15, 2017

He was booked into the La Plata County Jail late Monday afternoon. He will appear in court for an advisement on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Redwine was arrested near the end of July and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

Police body cameras captured the arrest in Washington.

Dylan Redwine disapppeared in Nov. 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango. Dylan, 13-years-old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s resident for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History