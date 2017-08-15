Man Doesn’t Remember Killing Woman, Sentenced To 48 Years

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man says he doesn’t remember killing a woman, even though in June he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with her death.

The Greeley Tribune reports David Batty was sentenced Monday to 48 years in prison. Batty tells police and attorneys he was blackout drunk and doesn’t remember killing Tonya Webster.

In March 2016, Batty’s parole officers found Webster’s body hidden inside an old steamer trunk in his closet. Police believe the two met at a local homeless shelter three years prior.

Police were unable to determine when Webster died, but the last text she sent — which was to Batty — was dated March 11. Police and prosecutors believe she was heading to Batty’s house, and sometime between then and March 16, Batty strangled her.

