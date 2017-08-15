Latest Forecast: Turning Cooler With Strong To Severe Storms

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a high of 90 degrees in Denver on Monday we’ll see a significant cool down starting today and lasting into Wednesday.

It’s all part of a big trough of lower pressure in the upper atmosphere that will move across the northern and central Rockies today.

At the surface two different cool fronts will move through Colorado over the next 36 hours. The first one will arrive later today.

That front will help to kick up showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening, some of which, could be strong to severe along and east of I-25 from Denver and Fort Collins.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the overnight and could even last into the morning hours tomorrow.

Highs on Wednesday will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

