Latest Forecast: Turning Cooler With Strong To Severe Storms

August 15, 2017 5:28 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a high of 90 degrees in Denver on Monday we’ll see a significant cool down starting today and lasting into Wednesday.

It’s all part of a big trough of lower pressure in the upper atmosphere that will move across the northern and central Rockies today.

At the surface two different cool fronts will move through Colorado over the next 36 hours. The first one will arrive later today.

That front will help to kick up showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon and evening, some of which, could be strong to severe along and east of I-25 from Denver and Fort Collins.

121 Latest Forecast: Turning Cooler With Strong To Severe Storms

Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the overnight and could even last into the morning hours tomorrow.

Highs on Wednesday will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

5day Latest Forecast: Turning Cooler With Strong To Severe Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Turning Cooler With Strong To Severe Storms

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch