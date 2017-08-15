Latest Forecast: Strong To Severe Storms Likely This Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – A big trough of lower pressure in the upper atmosphere will influence our weather over the next few days.

Two cool fronts will move into the state as a result. In fact the first one will kick up showers and thunderstorms starting later this afternoon.

A few could be strong to severe along and east of I-25 from Denver to Fort Collins and extending out to communities including Greeley, Fort Morgan, Akron, Yuma, Wray and Sterling.

Some storms will last well into the evening hours.

Looking ahead to your Wednesday we will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Highs in Denver and along the Front Range will struggle to reach the middle 70s the way it’s looking right now.

