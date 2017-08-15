Denver Gives ‘Bold’ DIA Great Hall Project The Green Light

DENVER (CBS4) – The main terminal at Denver International Airport will undergo renovations after a $1.8 billion contract was approved by the Denver City Council overnight.

In a 10-2 vote, the city also agreed to a 34 year partnership with a Spanish company that would operate DIA. The city will still own the airport.

City Council President Albus Brooks was one of the members who voted in favor of what’s being called the Great Hall Project.

“The community is obviously alarmed because we’re going from a small town to a small big city,” Brooks said. “We are becoming an international destination. And this is what international cities do — they make bold moves. And this is bold.”

The contract includes moving TSA checkpoints and ticket counters to the sixth floor of the Jeppesen Terminal. The fifth floor will also be renovated.

The project is expected to start next summer and could last three years.