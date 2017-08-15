Denver Manager Of Safety Sought Judge Job

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Stephanie O’Malley, Executive Director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, is apparently seeking a new job. Multiple sources familiar with the process tell CBS4 that O’Malley applied to become a Denver County Court Judge, but did not make the final cut.

A spokesperson for O’Malley, Daelene Mix, did not deny the move and refused to answer questions from CBS4 about O’Malleys apparent attempt to become a judge, instead referring the station’s inquiries to an official with the judicial branch.



The Denver County Court Judicial Nomination Commission accepted applications from an estimated three dozen attorneys and was conducting in person interviews last week with applicants. The interviews were aimed at filling two vacancies for the Denver County Court Bench, which will be created with the retirements of Judge Doris Burd and Judge John Marcucci.

The Commission whittled down the applicants and forwarded six names to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock for consideration and selection. O’Malley was not one of the final six according to multiple city and judicial sources familiar with the process. Hancock has not yet announced his choices for the two county court judges positions.

O’Malley did not return a phone message from CBS4.

O’Malley has overseen the Department of Safety since 2013. Prior to that, she was Deputy Chief of Staff for Mayor Hancock.

She has a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and is the daughter of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb.

CBS4 asked O’Malley, through her spokesperson, why she was seeking a county court judge job and if she believed she had accomplished all she could as Manager of Safety. Mix declined to answer either of those questions.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.