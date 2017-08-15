Sen. Cory Gardner Talks To Voters About Health Care

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is planning three town hall meetings Tuesday in Colorado.
Gardner is meeting with constituents in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood.
The senator held a town hall last month in Durango. Residents angry about health care uncertainty packed the room and called of Gardner to oppose his party’s health care plans.
Senate Republicans have not yet won enough votes to make any changes to the nation’s health care system. But Democrats have implored their allies to keep speaking out against changes to Obamacare, so protesters are expected at Gardner’s additional town halls.
Gardner was on national television over the weekend blasting President Donald Trump for mincing words about racial violence in Virginia. Gardner said that the president “must call evil by its name.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
A good friend of mine, a single mom of two, makes 5000 dollars a month, in her spare time, working as a comment poster. I asked her how she’s doing that, cuz I wanted to start doing it myself, and this is what she gave me http://bit.do/dFNRL