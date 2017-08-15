Sen. Gardner Takes Criticism From Voters During Town Hall

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner is meeting with voters along the Front Range on Tuesday, in the first face-to-face town halls open to the public this year.

Among the issues discussed, health care and racism.

The Republican senator told an audience in Colorado Springs that it’s important to make sure people with pre-existing conditions have health care and that Medicare is solvent.

He also said he would not pressure Pres. Donald Trump to fire staff members linked to white supremacists.

“I’m going to stand up and express my disagreements time and time again. I didn’t think he was strong enough on NATO,” said Gardner.

In Greeley, some people who spoke with CBS4 expressed their criticism of Gardner, saying he doesn’t make himself available to the people who elected him and doesn’t listen to his constituents.

Despite the critical view many have of the senator, there have been no protests outside the town hall in Greeley. One man did temporarily block the entrance with a sign opposing the senator but he was turned away.

Those who wish to speak with Sen. Gardner must fill out a form, that form then is drawn out at random. Each person called forward can ask one question of the senator.

“Even more disappointed in his vote for Betsy DeVos, as a lifetime educator, a teacher, a principal, a national board certified teacher, I know my stuff and I’m not qualified to do that job,” said one woman at the town hall.

“I will compliment him, however, on the stand that he took this last weekend on Meet the Press about calling Trump out, about not specifically reporting what happened in Charlottesville,” said another woman.

The town hall will last about an hour-and-a-half. Doors open for the town hall in Lakewood at 3 p.m. Voters are encouraged to get there early to guarantee a spot.