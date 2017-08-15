CBS4’s Chris Spears To Host Reddit AMA About Solar Eclipse

DENVER (CBS4) – In just under a week one of the biggest solar events in a century will grace the sky over the lower 48 United States.
It’s being called the Great American Eclipse, and it will take place during the middle of the day on Monday, August 21.
On Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), Meteorologist Chris Spears will host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, where you can ask him questions about the upcoming eclipse.
Here’s how you can participate:
