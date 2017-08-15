CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 15, 2017

After practice Vance Joseph wouldn’t commit to naming a starting quarterback by next week. Paxton Lynch will get the start on Saturday against the 49ers and is expected to play a quarter to a quarter and a half. Trevor Siemian is expected to play the same amount.

Joseph said Cody Latimer was out of practice with a sore knee and DeMarcus Walker was out with a sore hip flexor.

Joseph’s update on Jared Crick, who left Monday’s practice during 11-on-11 drills, was that he had back spasms and is listed as day-to-day. He will not travel to San Francisco.

Joseph also said that Jamaal Charles will play for the Broncos on August 26th in the third preseason game. The plan is for Matt Paradis to play in that game as well.

Tuesday is the Broncos final training camp practice in Denver.

The Broncos practiced in shorts and helmets on Tuesday.

Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer was not at the early portion of practice.

T.J. Ward continued to watch practice from the sidelines. He will not travel to San Francisco and will stay in Denver to receive treatment on his hamstring.

The team will board a plane Tuesday afternoon and travel to San Francisco for joint practices with the 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s practice is expected to be in full pads.

