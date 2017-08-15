Best Cheesecake In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

As desserts go, cheesecake is a classic. This rich staple is the perfect end to most meals, and the good ones can make any restaurant a popular destination. Cheesecake is also versatile, and bakeries are constantly creating new twists on the classic.

Every cheesecake fan has a favorite style and a favorite flavor. However, you should venture out of your cheesecake comfort zone and try a slice at one of these bakeries and restaurants.

Freshcraft

1530 Blake St., Unit A

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 758-9608

www.freshcraft.com

Located in LoDo, Freshcraft is a restaurant with a varied menu of dishes made with fresh ingredients. Along with a robust lunch and dinner menu, Freshcraft also has a delightful selection of desserts. On the dessert menu is fresh crafted cheesecake. Chefs regularly create delectable cheesecakes in a variety of flavors, and each one is a surprise, so you can keep going back and experience something new, including the popular s’mores flavor.

Azucar Bakery

1866 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80210

(720) 283-3294

www.azucarbakery.com

While Azucar Bakery is known for intricate and detailed specialty cakes, the bakery also offers some of the best desserts in town, including mini cheesecakes. These cheesecakes come in flavors like mango, or you can order it plain. Many of the items on the menu are inspired by South American cuisine, including Peruvian soda and LavAzza brand coffee drinks. The location is quaint and convenient, and it’s perfect after a day of shopping on South Broadway.



Devil’s Food Bakery



Denver, CO 80209

(303) 733-7448

Devil’s Food Bakery and Cookery in Washington Park bakes all of its desserts from scratch, including decadent New York style cheesecake. You can order a piece and enjoy it in a classic cafe setting, or you can order a whole cake and take it home. The bakery also offers a mini strawberry cheesecake for those who like their cheesecake a little fruity. There are plenty of other delicious pastries available, so bring your dairy-free friends along for coffee and dessert.

Piece, Love and Chocolate

805 Pearl St.

Boulder, CO 80302

(303) 449-4804

While Piece, Love and Chocolate specializes in desserts of the cocoa variety, it also offers other desserts to those with a sweet tooth. The bakery also offers seasonal treats which have included spins on classic cheesecake, including red velvet and pumpkin flavors. During the summer, you can enjoy a variety of iced chocolate beverages, and in the winter, you can warm up with some fresh, rich hot chocolate drinks. Be sure to buy some truffles for the road as well.

New York Deli News

7105 E. Hampden Ave.

Denver, CO 80224

(303) 759-4741

Family owned and operated since 1989, New York Deli News has some of the best New York inspired entrees in the city. Its extensive menu includes favorites such as bagels and lox, pastrami sandwiches on New York rye bread and awesome New York style cheesecake. You can order it plain or with a variety of fruit toppings. If you’re interested in being served quickly, this is a great restaurant. New York Deli News is known for generous portions, so you may end up taking your dessert to go.

