Best Cheesecake In Denver

As desserts go, cheesecake is a classic. This rich staple is the perfect end to most meals, and the good ones can make any restaurant a popular destination. Cheesecake is also versatile, and bakeries are constantly creating new twists on the classic.
Every cheesecake fan has a favorite style and a favorite flavor. However, you should venture out of your cheesecake comfort zone and try a slice at one of these bakeries and restaurants.
Freshcraft
1530 Blake St., Unit A
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 758-9608
www.freshcraft.com
Located in LoDo, Freshcraft is a restaurant with a varied menu of dishes made with fresh ingredients. Along with a robust lunch and dinner menu, Freshcraft also has a delightful selection of desserts. On the dessert menu is fresh crafted cheesecake. Chefs regularly create delectable cheesecakes in a variety of flavors, and each one is a surprise, so you can keep going back and experience something new, including the popular s’mores flavor.
1866 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
(720) 283-3294
www.azucarbakery.com
Denver, CO 80209
(303) 733-7448
www.devilsfoodbakerydenver.com
805 Pearl St.
Boulder, CO 80302
(303) 449-4804
www.pieceloveandchocolate.com
While Piece, Love and Chocolate specializes in desserts of the cocoa variety, it also offers other desserts to those with a sweet tooth. The bakery also offers seasonal treats which have included spins on classic cheesecake, including red velvet and pumpkin flavors. During the summer, you can enjoy a variety of iced chocolate beverages, and in the winter, you can warm up with some fresh, rich hot chocolate drinks. Be sure to buy some truffles for the road as well.
7105 E. Hampden Ave.
Denver, CO 80224
(303) 759-4741
www.nydndenver.com
Family owned and operated since 1989, New York Deli News has some of the best New York inspired entrees in the city. Its extensive menu includes favorites such as bagels and lox, pastrami sandwiches on New York rye bread and awesome New York style cheesecake. You can order it plain or with a variety of fruit toppings. If you’re interested in being served quickly, this is a great restaurant. New York Deli News is known for generous portions, so you may end up taking your dessert to go.
