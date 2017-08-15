New Technology Helps First Responders Find Cell Phone Signals

August 15, 2017 2:44 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– A new technology will help first responders in the Denver metro area find those who have called 911 from their cell phone, especially in those areas with spotty service.

The technology, called Rapid SOS, is aimed at making it easier to pinpoint the exact location of the caller in an emergency.

co rapid sos 6vo frame 318 New Technology Helps First Responders Find Cell Phone Signals

(credit: CBS)

It helps narrow down the caller’s location to about 35 feet from the cell phone signal.

co rapid sos 6vo frame 801 New Technology Helps First Responders Find Cell Phone Signals

(credit: CBS)

“You can think of it as when you purchase your car, you purchase the safety package, the additional airbags, the anti-lock brakes, traction control. It will also come with RapidSOS,” said Rapid SOS CEO Michael Martin. “This is becoming the defacto standard. You’ll start seeing this universally configured in early 2018.”

co rapid sos 6vo frame 241 New Technology Helps First Responders Find Cell Phone Signals

(credit: CBS)

Rapid SOS is already in place in Westminster and Pueblo. Martin said the technology will expand to Denver soon.

