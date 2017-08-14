Taylor Swift Awarded $1 In Groping Trial

DENVER (CBS4)– Taylor Swift was awarded $1 in the groping trial involving a DJ from Denver. The jury reached a verdict on Monday afternoon, finding that former DJ David Mueller assaulted, battered the pop star during a photo op.

A jury on Monday started considering Swift’s allegation that a former radio host groped her during a meet-and-greet before a concert and whether the singer’s mother and her radio liaison later set out to destroy his career.

The jury also found that Frank Bell and Andrea Swift did not intentionally interfere with David Mueller’s contract.

In the dueling lawsuits from Swift and Mueller, a federal judge ruled Friday that Mueller failed to prove that the pop star personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op.

But jurors will weigh his identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell as well as Swift’s countersuit seeking a symbolic $1. She says Mueller grabbed her backside and she wants to serve as an example to other women who have been assaulted.

Read the following statement from Taylor Swift released at 5 p.m. on Monday:

“I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”