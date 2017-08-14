COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Protesters Take To Streets After Violent Demonstrations In Virginia

August 14, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, City Park, Civic Center Park, Indivisible Denver, MLK Jr., State Capitol

By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER, Colo (CBS4) – Several hundred people gathered inside City Park on Sunday afternoon to show solidarity with the people of Charlottesville, Vir. a day after white supremacists demonstrations ended with the death of one counter-protester.

“Show me what Democracy looks like, this is what Democracy looks like,” the crowd shouted as speakers energized people inside the park.

Copter4 flew over the rally on Sunday (credit: CBS)

Standing in the shadow of the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue, people from various local political organizations encouraged their members to show up and support the event organized just the day before.

“I think this is a national tragedy,” said Judy Armstrong with Indivisible Denver. “We need to bring every bit of attention to the event and what needs to happen to heal our country.”

(credit: CBS)

Speakers addressing the crowd acknowledged the death of the woman killed in Virginia, Heather Heyer. They pointed out that she had a similar goal and mission as them by protesting the white supremacists in Charlottesville. But unlike them, she lost her life in the process.

“That could be any of us, that could be so many different people,” said Adam Cope of International Workers of the World. “But it was those individuals that were struck.”

Copter4 flew over the march on Sunday (credit: CBS)

Other speakers also recalled what it was like to see the pictures and video of that attack. A car driving into a crowd that not only killed Heyer but also injured several others.

“People didn’t have the chance to get out of the way,” one speaker said. “But they were getting out of the way for the other cars.”

(credit: CBS)

At one point they took the time to say the name of every white supremacy group they knew to be at the protest in Virginia. Ending by saying out loud, as if addressing all those groups, “We don’t want you here.”

As more people joined the crowd inside City Park, they began to march toward the State Capitol. The weather taking a dramatic change as they made their way along Colfax Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

“Show me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like,” the crowd yelled again as the rain soaked them head to toe.

Marchers embraced the wet weather and continued to chant as they made their way closer to Civic Center Park. They eventually would stop in front of the Capitol filling up the steps and surrounding the space in front of the building.

“Everyone is welcome here, no hate no fear,” the crowd repeated.

