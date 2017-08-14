COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Pelosi Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon After Charlottesville

August 14, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, H.R. McMaster, John Kelly, Nancy Pelosi, Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling on President Donald Trump to fire White House advisor Steve Bannon following the weekend’s deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“If Donald Trump is sincere about rejecting alt-right white supremacists sympathizers, he should start at the White House. #FireBannon,” Pelosi tweeted Monday with a full statement attached.

Her remarks come after President Trump spoke from the White House, saying that “we must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.”

According to CBS San Francisco, Pelosi has called for Bannon’s removal several times.

gettyimages 670009664 Pelosi Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon After Charlottesville

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

“There must be no sugarcoating the reality that a white nationalist has been named chief strategist for the Trump Administration,” the representative from San Francisco said in November.

RELATED: 1947 Anti-Nazi Film Goes Viral After Charlottesville

