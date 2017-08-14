Pelosi Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon After Charlottesville

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is calling on President Donald Trump to fire White House advisor Steve Bannon following the weekend’s deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“If Donald Trump is sincere about rejecting alt-right white supremacists sympathizers, he should start at the White House. #FireBannon,” Pelosi tweeted Monday with a full statement attached.

If @realDonaldTrump is sincere about rejecting alt-right white supremacists sympathizers, he should start at the White House. #FireBannon pic.twitter.com/m2bfps3Q5g — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 14, 2017

Her remarks come after President Trump spoke from the White House, saying that “we must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.”

According to CBS San Francisco, Pelosi has called for Bannon’s removal several times.

“There must be no sugarcoating the reality that a white nationalist has been named chief strategist for the Trump Administration,” the representative from San Francisco said in November.

RELATED: 1947 Anti-Nazi Film Goes Viral After Charlottesville