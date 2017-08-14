Nazi Germany Survivor Speaks Out At Charlottesville Rally

NEW YORK CITY (CBS4) – Marianne Rubin attended a rally in New York City to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

CBS reporter Seth Lemon talked to Rubin about her story.

“It says you escaped the Nazis once? Tell me about it.”

“In Germany, obviously,” Rubin responded. “My father was pushed down and I helped him get up and we went to France and then we came here.”

Many people at the rally wanted a picture with Rubin.

Rubin believes what happened in Charlottesville is a direct result of President Trump’s tone.

“It’s sad, it’s terrible,” Rubin said. “All I can say is it’s so bad that they don’t want that they voted for him.”

After days of criticism aimed at his initial response, President Trump denounced white nationalists.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs,” President Trump said, “including the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Rubin says she feels lucky to have raised her family in America.

She believes parents need to do more to teach their children to love, not hate.