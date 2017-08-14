COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Mark Redwine On His Way Back To Colorado

August 14, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Durango, Dylan Redwine, La Plata County, La Plata County Sheriff, Mark Redwine

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Mark Redwine was released to authorities from his hold in Washington state on Monday morning and will be brought back to Colorado to face charges in the death of his son Dylan.

mark redwine3 Mark Redwine On His Way Back To Colorado

Mark Redwine (credit: La Plata County via Bellingham police)

Mark Redwine was arrested near the end of July and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

Police body cameras captured the arrest in Washington.

Dylan Redwine disapppeared in Nov. 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango. Dylan, 13-years-old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s resident for the Thanksgiving holiday.

dylan redwine1 Mark Redwine On His Way Back To Colorado

Dylan Redwine (credit: CBS)

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch