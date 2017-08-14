Latest Forecast: New Week To Bring Variety Of Weather

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been an unusual month for weather across Colorado in terms of the temperature.
Many locations are running 5 to 7 degrees below normal for this time of year.
We have more of the same in store for the week ahead with the exception of today. By this afternoon we’ll see some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in a while with highs around 90 degrees.
Cooler temperatures arrive by the middle of the week along with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
