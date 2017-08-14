Latest Forecast: Another August Cool Down Headed Our Way

Taylor Swift's Allegation That She Was Groped Heads To JuryA jury on Monday started considering Taylor Swift's allegation that a former radio host groped her during a meet-and-greet before a concert and whether the singer's mother and her radio liaison later set out to destroy his career.

Mark Redwine On His Way Back To ColoradoMark Redwine was released to authorities from his hold in Washington state on Monday morning and will be brought back to Colorado to face charges in the death of his son Dylan.

Lawyer: Taylor Swift Testimony Inconsistent In Groping TrialA lawyer for the former radio DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift told jurors Monday that the pop star's account is inconsistent with the testimony of every other member of her team. As the pop star cried in federal court during closing arguments, he questioned why Swift was smiling in a photo taken at the time she said the alleged assault took place.