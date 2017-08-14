COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Forecast: Another August Cool Down Headed Our Way

August 14, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been an unusual month for weather across Colorado in terms of the temperature.

Many locations are running 5 to 7 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We have more of the same in store for the week ahead with the exception of today. I’m anticipating highs within a degree or two or normal this afternoon. (for Denver that is 88°F)

We’ll also see the usual scattering of showers and thunderstorms that will last into the early evening. Today’s main threats from any storms that fire will be locally heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

Cooler temperatures arrive by the middle of the week along with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

5day Latest Forecast: Another August Cool Down Headed Our Way

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Another August Cool Down Headed Our Way

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch