Do You Say Ih-Klips Or Ee-Klips?

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – With the Great American Eclipse happening next week I’m curious about the proper way to say the word eclipse.

I happen to say ee-klips and when I said that today to someone in our newsroom he chuckled and replied ih-klips?

I gave him a blank stare.

Is it a regional thing? He happens to be from Minnesota and I’m from Arkansas.

Dictionary.com says that the word eclipse is pronounced ih-klips, which would mean that my co-worker Jason is right, and that’s not good, because I’m competitive and hate to be wrong.

(insert big grin here)

I’m curious where you are from and how you pronounce the word eclipse. Feel free to contact me below.

