Do You Say Ih-Klips Or Ee-Klips?

August 14, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Great American Eclipse

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – With the Great American Eclipse happening next week I’m curious about the proper way to say the word eclipse.

gettyimages 5143991161 Do You Say Ih Klips Or Ee Klips?

The moon passes in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse in Surabaya, East Java on March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse swept across the vast Indonesian archipelago and was witnessed by tens of thousands of sky gazers and marked by parties, Muslim prayers and tribal rituals. (credit JUNI KRISWANTO/AFP/Getty Images)

I happen to say ee-klips and when I said that today to someone in our newsroom he chuckled and replied ih-klips?

I gave him a blank stare.

Is it a regional thing? He happens to be from Minnesota and I’m from Arkansas.

Great American Eclipse

The path of totality for a total solar eclipse that will take place this summer. (credit: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

Dictionary.com says that the word eclipse is pronounced ih-klips, which would mean that my co-worker Jason is right, and that’s not good, because I’m competitive and hate to be wrong.

(insert big grin here)

I’m curious where you are from and how you pronounce the word eclipse. Feel free to contact me below.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

