COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Zoo Welcomes New 172-Pound Baby Giraffe

August 14, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Giraffe, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne’s zoo is celebrating the birth of baby giraffe that already weighs nearly 200 pounds.

The 6-foot-1 female reticulated giraffe was born Aug. 6 at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and she arrived weighing in at 172 pounds.

Zoo officials say the young calf has been named Kita, a Swahili word that means “to stand firm.”

Staff veterinarian Kami Fox says the newborn and her mother are doing very well, although it’s unclear whether visitors will be able to see the youngster before the zoo closes for the season Oct. 8.

The zoo now has eight reticulated giraffes, including six females and two males. The African species is threatened by poaching, habitat destruction and civil unrest.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch