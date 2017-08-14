Rarest Solar Eclipse In 99 Years Happens Week From Today

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hopefully by now you have your eclipse glasses because supply will become limited as we get closer to the big day.

RELATED: Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses Flood The Market; NASA Offers Recommended Brands

On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will travel from coast to coast over the United States in just a matter of hours.

What makes this event so special is that it will be the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire lower 48 United States since 1918.

The eclipse will begin along the northwest coast of Oregon and end along the central coast of South Carolina.

RELATED: Cool Eclipse Spots In Path Of Totality Not Too Far From Denver

While most Americans will see a partially eclipsed sun if the weather cooperates, only a narrow part of the nation will be inside the path of totality.

In Colorado the best show will be in the extreme northeast where more than 95 percent of the sun will be eclipsed. Southwest Colorado will see the sun about 80 percent eclipsed.

RELATED: Eclipse Times For Denver & Selected Cities In The Region

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.