BREAKING NEWS: Taylor Swift awarded $1 in the groping trial involving a DJ from Denver (Full Story)

DIA Welcomes 10th Foreign Airline

August 14, 2017 7:23 PM
Filed Under: Denver International Airport, DIA, WestJet

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport announced on Monday that another international airline will take flight from Denver.

gettyimages 613951708 DIA Welcomes 10th Foreign Airline

WestJet Airlines (credit: Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

WestJet, a Canadian airline, will be the airport’s 10th international carrier.

Passengers will be able to fly nonstop to Calgary in Alberta, Canada. The daily flights start next March.

Canadian executives say the relationship is especially important because of NORAD.

“We’re proud to have 140 active servicemen here with their families. always a Canadian,” said Stephane Lessard, the Consul General of Canada to Colorado and several other states.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the new service is expected to pump $19 million into Colorado every year and add more than 150 jobs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch