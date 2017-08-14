DIA Welcomes 10th Foreign Airline

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport announced on Monday that another international airline will take flight from Denver.

WestJet, a Canadian airline, will be the airport’s 10th international carrier.

Passengers will be able to fly nonstop to Calgary in Alberta, Canada. The daily flights start next March.

Canadian executives say the relationship is especially important because of NORAD.

“We’re proud to have 140 active servicemen here with their families. always a Canadian,” said Stephane Lessard, the Consul General of Canada to Colorado and several other states.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the new service is expected to pump $19 million into Colorado every year and add more than 150 jobs.